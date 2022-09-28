Look: Coolest Rose Bertram 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Belgian model Rose Bertram arrives for the screening of the film "A Felesegem Tortenete" (The Story Of My Wife) at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on July 14, 2021. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images) VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Earlier this summer, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands everywhere.

The fan-favorite body paint section was missing from this year's shoot, which gives an opportunity to look at one from the past.

Over the past few years, models like Kate Upton and athletes like Lindsey Vonn have graced the SI Swimsuit edition in nothing but body paint.

Rose Bertram joined the selected few when she suited up for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's shoot in 2015 as a rookie. She starred in the Swimsuit issue, but made headlines for her body paint bikini shoot.

Here's a behind the scenes look at the shoot.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit highlighted what she's been up to, including expanding her family.

Bertram was in a long term relationship with Dutch football player Gregory van der Wiel for eight years, and they have two children together. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Naleya, in 2018 and had their second—Zaylee—in 2021. The model regularly shares photos of her youngsters and travels with them all over the globe. She’s said numerous times that she loves being a mom and finds joy in bringing her daughters along on her adventures.

