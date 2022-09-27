Look: Coolest Samantha Hoopes 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Getty Images.

Few Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models in recent history have bigger fan bases than Samantha Hoopes.

The veteran swimsuit model has posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit multiple times, though one of her photoshoots stands above the rest.

Hoopes posed for the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoot back in 2014.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit released a cool look at her favorite shots in video form.

Hoopes is one of the most-popular Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models for a reason, after all.

Some of her top shots have also been shared on social media.

You can view more from the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.