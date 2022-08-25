Look: Cris Urena's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launched earlier this summer around the world.

One thing missing from this year's shoot, though, was the "body paint" component which has been a fan favorite over the past few years. Some of the top models in the world have participated in the shoot.

From Kate Upton to soccer star Alex Morgan, many big names have donned nothing but body paint for the shoot.

One model who got in on the action was Cris Urena. Back in 2014, she was part of the regular shoot and the body paint shoot.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Twitter account has shared several looks at Urena's shoot over the past few years.

Here's a look.

You can view her full photoshoots here.