Look: Cris Urena's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Veteran model Cris Urena has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.

However, one of her iconic photoshoots likely stands above the rest.

Urena is one of several notable models and athletes to be featured in the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The prominent model posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for the prestigious magazine.

Urena, a veteran swimsuit model, also rocked a more classic look for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Some of her favorite looks have been shared on social media.

You can view more from Urena's top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos here.