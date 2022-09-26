Skip to main content
140
New Articles

Look: Cris Urena's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Model Cris Urena attends a night at the Maybelline Mansion presented by V on September 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Maybelline New York )

Veteran model Cris Urena has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.

However, one of her iconic photoshoots likely stands above the rest.

Urena is one of several notable models and athletes to be featured in the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. 

The prominent model posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for the prestigious magazine.

Urena, a veteran swimsuit model, also rocked a more classic look for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Some of her favorite looks have been shared on social media.

You can view more from Urena's top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos here.