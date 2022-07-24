Look: Cris Urena's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Few Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoots, if any, have garnered as much attention as the "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Sporting nothing but a paint-based bikini, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models have posed in front of the camera.

Veteran model Cris Urena joined the list of models to pose in 'Body Paint' several years back.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at her top photos.

Urena is one of several notable models to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit "Body Paint" photoshoots.

You can view her full photoshoots here.