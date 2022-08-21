Look: Crystal Dunn's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 16: Julie Ertz of USA Women Celebrates with Kelley O Hara of USA Women, Tobin Heath of USA Women, Crystal Dunn of USA Women, Alex Morgan of USA Women, Allie Long of USA Women, Megan Rapinoe of USA Women during the World Cup Women match between USA v Chile at the Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019 in Paris France (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

The 2019 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue had a United States women's national team feel.

Four members of the United States women's national team posed for the iconic magazine issue back in 2019, during a World Cup year.

Crystal Dunn is among those who posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Dunn posed for SI Swimsuit, along with Alex Morgan, Abby Dahlkemper and Megan Rapinoe.

You can view her top photos with SI Swimsuit here.