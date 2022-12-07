Look: Danica Patrick's Best Swimsuit Model Photos

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA - OCTOBER 02: Danica Patrick speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2018 at Ritz Carlton Hotel on October 2, 2018 in Laguna Niguel, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune)

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2008. It was a unique experience for her.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Patrick said she wishes she was a swimsuit model.

"I had so much fun. It was a great experience and I loved it, completely," Patrick said. "I wish I was a swimsuit model because it was really fun."

Patrick handled her rookie photoshoot with such class that she returned for the 2009 issue of the magazine.

Even though Patrick didn't have a full-time career in modeling, she aced her opportunities.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Patrick's 2009 photoshoot:

Patrick is one of several notable athletes to pose for SI Swim. Over the years, Sue Bird, Alex Morgan, Aly Raisman and Ronda Rousey have collaborated with the iconic brand.

You can view Patrick's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.