Look: Danica Patrick's First Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Several prominent athletes and sports figures have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

Few athletes, if any, have been as popular as Danica Patrick when she posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2008 and '09.

The experience was unforgettable for Patrick, who said it was a dream come true to experience the life of a professional swimsuit model.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her first photoshoot with the magazine.

You can view Patrick's complete galleries here.

“I had so much fun. It was a great experience and I loved it completely. Like, I wish I was a swimsuit model because it was really fun,” she said.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit/YouTube.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands earlier this year.

Photos from the 2022 issue can be seen here.