Look: Danica Patrick's 'Steamy' Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: Racing driver Danica Patrick attends The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Danica Patrick is on the long, impressive list of athletes and sports figures to pose for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver posed for the iconic magazine issue in 2008 and again in '09.

Patrick, one of several notable sports figures to pose for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, took part in a "steamy" photoshoot that was racing-themed.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at the photoshoot.

You can view more from Patrick's complete 2008 and '09 photoshoots here.

Patrick has recently opened up about her body health, revealing that she had her breast implants removed.

"Super grateful to be feeling better so quickly. To be clear, the transparency of the dangers of implants are an issue. I also understand that mastectomy’s require options. However, all I’m saying is, if we don’t have an insecurity issue... any potential risk or danger go away," she admitted.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated swimsuit Issue, meanwhile, hit newsstands earlier this year.

