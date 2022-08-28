Look: Danica Patrick's Top Island Swimsuit Photos

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Danica Patrick has done quite a bit both on and off the track over the course of her career.

The longtime NASCAR and IndyCar driver has retired from racing, though she continues to stay close to the sport, working as a television analyst.

Outside of racing, Patrick has several notable business ventures, including a podcast.

Patrick's dream job, though, might've been a swimsuit model. Patrick, who's posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit multiple times, told the magazine she dreamed of becoming a swimsuit model.

The longtime race car driver looked pretty natural posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Patrick is one of several notable athletes to pose for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit over the years.

You can view her full photos here.