Look: Danica Patrick’s Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Over the years, several notable athletes have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Shooting for the 2022 edition of the iconic magazine issue is already underway. Perhaps we’ll see another notable athlete or two posing for this year’s issue.

Former NASCAR driver turned business woman Danica Patrick posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue on multiple occasions.

It was a dream come true for Patrick.

“You could actually say I was on the cover,” said Patrick, who posed in 2008 and ’09. “I had a little image in the top right corner of the cover. I think Bar Refaeli was the cover girl that year.”

Patrick said she will never forget her swimsuit model experience.

“I had so much fun. It was a great experience and I loved it completely. Like, I wish I was a swimsuit model because it was really fun,” she added.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit released a behind-the-scenes look at Patrick’s photoshoot with the magazine back in 2009, as well.

Unsurprisingly, some of Patrick’s photoshoots with the magazine were car-themed.

Patrick is one of several notable athletes to pose for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

Who will we see posing in 2022?