Look: Daniella Sarahyba's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: Model Daniella Sarahyba attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 24/7: New York Launch Party at Provocateur at The Hotel Gansevoort on February 9, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Brazilian model Daniella Sarahyba had an incredible run with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit from 2005 to 2010. In fact, she appeared in every issue during that span.

Sarahyba's most unique experience may have occurred in 2007. She wore nothing but body paint for that photoshoot.

The SI Swim team painted a Kiss shirt on Sarahyba. The finished product was impressive.

A behind-the-scenes look at Sarahyba's photoshoot can be viewed here:

Sarahyba returned for the 2008, 2009 and 2010 issues of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Here are some of the top photos of Sarahyba:

You can view all of Sarahyba's photos from the 2007 shoot here.

As for Sarahyba's other photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, they can be found here.