Look: Elle Macpherson's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Ever since it debuted, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has been home to some of the most iconic models of all time.

One of the originals was Elle Macpherson, who went on to become one of the biggest names in the modeling world. Macpherson made her first SI Swimsuit Issue appearance - of an astounding 10 appearances - in 1985.

She also landed a record five covers during her run with the magazine.

Here's a throwback look at one of her shoots.

Here's what she's been up to, via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit:

Macpherson proved she had both runway and silver screen chops. She appeared in several movies throughout the ’90s, and early 2000s, like The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996, with Barbra Streisand), Batman & Robin (1997, with George Clooney), The Edge (1997, with Anthony Hopkins) and South Kensington (2001). She has worked with directors Woody Allen and Franco Zeffirelli and has had a recurring role on Friends as Janine LaCroix (Joey’s roommate and girlfriend) and Claudia Foster in 2009’s The Beautiful Life: TBL.

All of Macpherson's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit content can be found here.