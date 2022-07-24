Look: Ellen Hoog's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several prominent Olympic athletes over the years.
Back in 2013, Olympic field hockey player Ellen Hoog of the Netherlands posed for the iconic swimsuit magazine issue.
"See the behind the scenes of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2013's shoot with Eva & Ellen, two members of the Dutch Field Hockey Team!" SI Swimsuit wrote.
You can view more from Hoog's photoshoot with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.