Look: Ellen Hoog's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 17: Ellen Hoog of the Netherlands reacts after a missed chance during the womens semifinal match between the Netherlands and Germany on Day 12 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Hockey Centre on August 17, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images) Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several prominent Olympic athletes over the years.

Back in 2013, Olympic field hockey player Ellen Hoog of the Netherlands posed for the iconic swimsuit magazine issue.

Ellen Hoog was one of two Netherlands field hockey players to pose for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

"See the behind the scenes of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2013's shoot with Eva & Ellen, two members of the Dutch Field Hockey Team!" SI Swimsuit wrote.

Hoog is one of several notable Olympians to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

You can view more from Hoog's photoshoot with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.