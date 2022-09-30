Look: Emily Ratajkowski's Coolest 'Body Paint' Photos

FLORENCE, ITALY - JUNE 14: Emily Ratajkowski attends the Superga Party during Pitti Immagine Uomo 102 at La Loggia del Piazzale Michelangelo on June 14, 2022 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images) Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2014. She was in St. Lucia for her first photoshoot with the iconic brand.

Ratajkowski participated in the "Body Paint" series for SI Swim. She wore a body painting of a guitar pick bikini.

"It was so exciting because I was 9 years old when that first image came out," Ratajkowski said in an interview. "I didn't even understand how sexy it was, you know?"

A behind-the-scenes look at Ratajkowski's photoshoot from 2014 can be seen here.

Here's one of the top photos from Ratajkowski's "Body Paint" shoot:

Ratajkowski returned for the 2015 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. That photoshoot took place in Hawaii.

Over the past few years, Ratajkowski has developed a huge following on social media. She currently has over 29.5 million followers on Instagram.

You can view all of Ratajkowski's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.