Look: Emily Ratajkowski's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some popular celebrities over the years.
Few, if any, had a more exciting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue reveal than Emily Ratajkowski.
The popular actress posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue "body paint" edition.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at some of Emily's best "Body Paint" photos on YouTube.
Emily has shared some of her favorite "Body Paint" looks on social media, as well.
You can view Emily's full gallery with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.
More from the 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be seen here.