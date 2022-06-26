Look: Emily Ratajkowski's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

FLORENCE, ITALY - JUNE 14: Emily Ratajkowski attends the Superga Party during Pitti Immagine Uomo 102 at La Loggia del Piazzale Michelangelo on June 14, 2022 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images) Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some popular celebrities over the years.

Few, if any, had a more exciting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue reveal than Emily Ratajkowski.

The popular actress posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue "body paint" edition.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at some of Emily's best "Body Paint" photos on YouTube.

Emily has shared some of her favorite "Body Paint" looks on social media, as well.

You can view Emily's full gallery with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.

