Look: Emily Ratajkowski's Top 'Body Paint' Photos
In 2014, Emily Ratajkowski made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. She had the posed for a photoshoot in nothing but body paint.
Ratajkowski had a guitar pick bikini designed for the "Body Paint" series. It's safe to say she was excited about this opportunity.
"It was so exciting because I was 9 years old when that first image came out," Ratajkowski said in an interview. "I didn't even understand how sexy it was, you know?"
A behind-the-scenes look at this photoshoot from 2014 can be seen here.
Here's one of the top photos from this experience:
Ratajkowski returned for the 2015 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. That photoshoot took place in Hawaii.
Perhaps we'll see Ratajkowski in a future edition of the magazine.
You can view all of Ratajkowski's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.