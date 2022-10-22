Look: Emily Ratajkowski's Top 'Body Paint' Photos

FLORENCE, ITALY - JUNE 14: Emily Ratajkowski attends the Superga Party during Pitti Immagine Uomo 102 at La Loggia del Piazzale Michelangelo on June 14, 2022 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images) Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images

In 2014, Emily Ratajkowski made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. She had the posed for a photoshoot in nothing but body paint.

Ratajkowski had a guitar pick bikini designed for the "Body Paint" series. It's safe to say she was excited about this opportunity.

"It was so exciting because I was 9 years old when that first image came out," Ratajkowski said in an interview. "I didn't even understand how sexy it was, you know?"

A behind-the-scenes look at this photoshoot from 2014 can be seen here.

Here's one of the top photos from this experience:

Ratajkowski returned for the 2015 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. That photoshoot took place in Hawaii.

Perhaps we'll see Ratajkowski in a future edition of the magazine.

You can view all of Ratajkowski's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.