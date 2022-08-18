Look: Emily Ratajkowski's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

FLORENCE, ITALY - JUNE 14: Emily Ratajkowski attends the Superga Party during Pitti Immagine Uomo 102 at La Loggia del Piazzale Michelangelo on June 14, 2022 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images) Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images

In 2014, Emily Ratajkowski had the chance to participate in the famous "Body Paint" photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Unsurprisingly, Ratajkowski didn't disappoint.

Ratajkowski wore a body painting of a guitar pick bikini for her 2014 photoshoot in St. Lucia.

A behind-the-scenes look at Ratajkowski's photoshoot from 2014 can be found here.

Ratajkowski returned for the 2015 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. That photoshoot took place in Hawaii.

During her photoshoots with SI Swim, Ratajkowski revealed what advice she would give her younger self.

"Give yourself a break. The world’s response to you is not because something is wrong with you," Ratajkowski said. "It’s because something is wrong with the world. Especially for young women, we have so much pressure on ourselves, and I think at 18 or 16 or even 22 or 32, it’s really natural to sort of go, ‘whats wrong with me for people to be treating me this way?’ and the truth is, unfortunately, we live in a sexist culture that likes to put the responsibility on women, and it’s really unfortunate."

You can check out every photo from Ratajkowski's "Body Paint" photoshoot here.