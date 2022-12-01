Look: Erin Heatherton's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: Model Erin Heatherton attends the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Celebration at Brookfield Place on February 16, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage) Michael Stewart/Getty Images

In 2015, Erin Heatherton made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. She posed for the magazine in body paint.

The "Body Paint" series is one of the most unique photoshoots the swimsuit world has to offer.

Heatherton's photoshoot in 2015 took place in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Heatherton's "Body Paint" experience.

Here are some of the best photos from Heatherton's 2015 photoshoot:

Heatherton returned for the 2016 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

This time around, she was photographed in Zanzibar.

Heatherton, 33, has over a million followers on Instagram. Perhaps she'll return for a future issue of SI Swim.

You can view Heatherton's entire photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.