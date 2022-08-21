Look: Erin Heatherton's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: Model Erin Heatherton attends the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Celebration at Brookfield Place on February 16, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage) Michael Stewart/Getty Images

Few Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models in recent history have gotten more attention than Erin Heatheron.

The prominent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has had some iconic photoshoots over the years.

Few, though, can top what Heatherton did in the jungle.

The prominent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model had a monkey-themed photoshoot for the magazine.

Video of the epic photoshoot has emerged.

Heatherton joined the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue family back in 2015.

She's had some pretty special photoshoots over the years, as well.

You can view Erin's full photoshoots here.