Look: Erin Heatherton's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Model Erin Heatherton reacts after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch as the New York Mets host the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on September 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images) Corey Perrine/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several prominent models over the years, including some who have shown off their sports talents.

Erin Heatherton is among them.

The veteran Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model threw out the first pitch at a New York Mets game a couple of years ago. While the pitch was OK, Heatheron is obviously much more comfortable posing for the camera.

Some of Heatherton's best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoots were her "Body Paint" shots.

Erin is one of several prominent models to pose in "Body Paint" for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of her top photos have trended on social media.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has also released a behind-the-scenes look at Heatherton's photoshoot.

