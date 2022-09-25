Look: Ex-Sideline Reporter's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Fox Sports.

Marisa Miller has done quite a bit of impressive things over the course of her career.

The legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has ventured into the sports media world, doing sideline work for Fox Sports back in the 2000s.

Miller once went viral for her sideline interview with then-Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model is perhaps best known for her iconic "Body Paint" photoshoots, though.

Some of Miller's top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photoshoots have been shared on social media, as well.

Miller is one of the most popular models in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue history.

