Look: Fans React To Kate Upton's Racy Photo

Getty Images.

Kate Upton provided her fans with a rare throwback modeling photo on social media this week.

The legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model, who's married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, shared the throwback look on social media.

"BTS content is always a vibe," she wrote.

Fans are enjoying the throwback content.

"Haven’t lost it !!" one fan wrote.

"Kate Upton in underwear is always a vibe," another fan added on social media.

"You're smart by choosing Samsung over apple," one fan joked.

October could be a fun time for the Verlander family, with the Astros looking like contenders once again.