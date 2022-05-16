Look: Fans React To Kim Kardashian's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Kim Kardashian attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage) Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian accomplished a lifelong dream on Monday morning, when her 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover was released.

The legendary reality TV star/business tycoon/model/celebrity is one of four cover models for the 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Kim took to social media on Monday afternoon to react to the big release.

"We shot this back in January and it’s been so hard to keep this cover a secret. For the location we went back to one of my favorite places in the world, the Dominican Republic! It’s such an honor and a dream to be on the cover of @SI_Swimsuit Edition," she tweeted.

As one fan pointed out, Kim actually joked about being a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model back in 2020.

Kim's friends, fans and family members have taken to social media to react to the big release, too.

"LOVE IT BABAEEEEEE," one fan tweeted.

"2022 coming in strong!" another fan added.

Kim is one of four cover models this year, joining Ciara, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu.

You can view Kim Kardashian's entire Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue gallery here.