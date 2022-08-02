Look: Favorite Abigail Clancy 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Soccer fans across the globe are waiting anxiously for the 2022 Men's World Cup.

We're just a couple of months away from the greatest soccer event in the world.

Over the years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has done some special World Cup-themed photoshoots.

Abigail Clancy posed in an England-themed "Body Paint" photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

A behind-the-scenes look at Clancy's photoshoot can be seen here.

Clancy is married to longtime soccer star Peter Crouch.

You can view her full SI Swimsuit photoshoots here.