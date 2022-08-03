Look: Favorite Alex Morgan 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JULY 18: Alex Morgan of USA poses with the Best Player award after the championship match between United States and Canada as part of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship at BBVA Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images) Jam Media/Getty Images

Some prominent soccer stars have been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

In 2019, the United States women's national team went viral, as several members of the squad posed for the iconic magazine issue, including Alex Morgan.

Unsurprisingly, several of Morgan's photoshoots - she's posed for the magazine three times - with SI Swimsuit have gone viral.

One stands out, though.

Morgan took part in the iconic "Body Paint" swimsuit photoshoot.

Alex Morgan in Body Paint.

Morgan's top photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit have been shared on social media, as well.

Alex Morgan's complete photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can be seen here.