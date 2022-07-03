Look: Favorite Alex Ren Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable models over the years.
Social media superstar Alexis Ren joined the list of notable models a couple of years ago.
Ren, one of the biggest influencers on Instagram, posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2018.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit also released a behind-the-scenes look at Ren's photoshoot.
You can view Ren's full photoshoot with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.