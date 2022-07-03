Look: Favorite Alex Ren Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

TOPSHOT - Alexis Ren arrives on May 26, 2022 to attend the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, on the sidelines of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Stefano Rellandini / AFP) (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images) STEFANO RELLANDINI/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable models over the years.

Social media superstar Alexis Ren joined the list of notable models a couple of years ago.

Ren, one of the biggest influencers on Instagram, posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2018.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit also released a behind-the-scenes look at Ren's photoshoot.

You can view Ren's full photoshoot with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.