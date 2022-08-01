Look: Favorite Aly Raisman 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Gold medalist Alexandra Raisman of the United States poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise final on Day 11 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at North Greenwich Arena on August 7, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Several extremely powerful and courageous women have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

Few fit that description better than Aly Raisman.

The legendary United States Olympic gymnast is a great example to women everywhere.

Raisman, a leader both on and off the mat, has taken part in some iconic photoshoots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Few garnered more attention than her "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Raisman's best photos for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit have trended nationally.

You can view Aly's full photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.