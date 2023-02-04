Look: Favorite Aly Raisman Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shots

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Gold medalist Alexandra Raisman of the United States poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise final on Day 11 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at North Greenwich Arena on August 7, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

In 2017, former U.S. gymnast Aly Raisman made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. She was photographed in Houston, Texas.

Raisman, a two-time Olympian and captain of the "Fierce Five," returned for the 2018 issue of SI Swimsuit.

This time around, Raisman took a trip to Aruba to work with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team.

"They really captured that strong is really beautiful, and I'm excited for everyone to see it," Raisman said.

Here are some of Raisman's best photos:

That same year, Raisman posed for a "In Her Own Words" photoshoot. She had "survivor" and "fierce" painted on her body.

"Women can be intelligent, fierce, sexy, powerful, strong, advocate for change while wearing what makes them feel best," Raisman said. "The time where women are taught to be ashamed of their bodies is OVER."

It's unclear if Raisman will be invited back for another photoshoot with SI Swimsuit.

You can view Raisman's best photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.