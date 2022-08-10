Look: Favorite Alyssa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 27: Alyssa Miller attends the "Entourage" New York Premiere at Paris Theater on May 27, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic)

In 2011, Alyssa Miller made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. She had the chance to pose for the magazine in body paint.

Over the years, several prominent models have posed for the "Body Paint" series.

Though it's not a surprise, Miller's experience with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit went very well.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Miller's iconic photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit:

Miller followed up her "Body Paint" photoshoot by appearing in the 2012 and 2013 issues of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

SI Swim shared some of her best photos from her trip to Australia in 2013.

You can check out all of Miller's official photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.