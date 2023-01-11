Look: Favorite Athlete 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

In 2016, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit had three popular athletes pose for the magazine in strictly body paint.

First up was UFC legend Ronda Rousey. She was actually one of three cover models for the 2016 issue.

The finished product for Rousey was stunning.

Former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki also posed for the magazine in body paint.

Wozniacki made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2015. She couldn't wait to see what the "Body Paint" photoshoot was all about.

"I just couldn't say no," Wozniacki said. "It was an unbelievable opportunity for me and something I've never done before. I feel like a piece of art walking around right now. It's kind of a surreal experience."

The third and final athlete who wore body paint for the 2016 issue of SI Swimsuit was Olympic alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn.

Vonn was photographed in Petit St. Vincent.

You can view all of their photos from the 2016 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.