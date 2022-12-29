Look: Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Alyssa Miller

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 27: Alyssa Miller attends the "Entourage" New York Premiere at Paris Theater on May 27, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic)

In 2011, Alyssa Miller made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. She had the chance to pose for the magazine in body paint.

Miller was shocked that she was invited to be a part of the "Body Paint" series.

"I've seen the body painting, and it's incredible," Miller said. "I can't believe I get to do it myself. It's really exciting."

A behind-the-scenes look at Miller's photoshoot was eventually released by SI Swimsuit.

Miller has also appeared in the 2012 and 2013 issues of SI Swimsuit. She was photographed in Seychelles and Australia, respectively.

You can view all of Miller's body paint photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.