Look: Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Genevieve Morton

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 28: Model Genevieve Morton arrives at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on July 28, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Genevieve Morton made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2011. Four years later, she had the chance to pose for the magazine in body paint.

Morton's 2015 photoshoot with SI Swimsuit took place in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands.

The South African model's body paint came out so well that it looked like a legitimate swimsuit.

Check it out:

Morton has appeared in five issues of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Here are some of her best photos:

In 2014, Morton was named one of the "Top 50 Swimsuit Models of All Time" by Sports Illustrated.

Morton hasn't appeared in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue since 2015.

You can view all of Morton's body paint photos with SI Swimsuit here.