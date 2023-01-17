Look: Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Heidi Klum

Model Heidi Klum (wearing Christian Dior) at Sports Illustrated's 'Sportsman of the Year' award ceremony at the Beacon Theater, in New York City. 12/12/2000. Photo: Evan Agostini/ImageDirect

In 1999, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit had Heidi Klum pose for the magazine in body paint.

Klum is considered one of the most iconic models to be featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Although the "Body Paint" photoshoot was a new experience for Klum, she enjoyed it.

Klum told SI Swimsuit, "I just felt a little bit more cheeky about it, like, 'Hey, here I am and I'm not wearing anything, except my body makeup.'"

A behind-the-scenes look at Klum's photoshoot from 1999 can be seen here.

Klum appeared on the cover of the 1998 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Overall, she had a lot of collaborations with the brand.

Here are some of her best photos:

Klum, 49, remains a very popular figure in the modeling industry. She has 10.4 million followers on Instagram.

You can view all of Klum's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.