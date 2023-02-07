Look: Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Hunter McGrady

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - JULY 29: Model Hunter McGrady visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 29, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images) Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

In 2017, Hunter McGrady made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut as part of their search program. She posed for the magazine in nothing but body paint.

McGrady's first photoshoot with SI Swimsuit took place in Anguilla. It was a unique experience for the Southern California native.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a video of McGrady's time on set for the 2017 issue.

Here's what the finished product looked like:

Since 2017, McGrady has appeared in four more issues of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She uses her platform to spread body diversity and positivity.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see McGrady return for another issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in the near future.

