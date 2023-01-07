Look: Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Irina Shayk

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Model Irina Shayk attends the SI Swimsuit Launch Party hosted By Pranna at Pranna Restaurant on February 15, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Irina Shayk made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2007. Two years later, she had the chance to participate in the "Body Paint" series.

Shayk strictly wore body paint for her 2009 photoshoot in Grenada.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit actually shared a behind-the-scenes look at Shayk's photoshoot from 2009.

The finished product was truly breathtaking.

Check it out:

Shayk, a 10-time SI Swimsuit model, was on the cover of the 2011 issue. She has been photographed in Arizona, Italy, Russia and Spain among other places.

Here are some of her best photos:

Shayk last appeared in the 2016 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Perhaps the iconic model will return in the future for another photoshoot.

You can view all of Shayk's body paint photos with SI Swimsuit here.