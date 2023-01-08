Skip to main content
100
New Articles

Look: Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Jessica Gomes

NASHVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 11: Swimsuit model Jessica Gomes attends the Sports Illustrated 2015 Swimsuit Takes Over Nashville With Kings of Leon event on February 11, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Getty Images.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty iconic models over the years, some of which have been included in the special "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Jessica Gomes is part of that group.

The veteran swimsuit model posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit several years ago.

Some of her top shots have gone viral on social media.

Gomes is one of several notable models to pose in nothing but "Body Paint" for SI Swimsuit.

You can view more from her photoshoots here.