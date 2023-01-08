Look: Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Jessica Gomes

Getty Images.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty iconic models over the years, some of which have been included in the special "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Jessica Gomes is part of that group.

The veteran swimsuit model posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit several years ago.

Some of her top shots have gone viral on social media.

Gomes is one of several notable models to pose in nothing but "Body Paint" for SI Swimsuit.

