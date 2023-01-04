Look: Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Lauren Mellor

MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Model Lauren Mellor arrives at SI Swimsuit South Beach Soiree at The Gale South Beach on February 20, 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/WireImage)

South African model Lauren Mellor had the chance to participate in the "Body Paint" series for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2014.

Mellor was just a rookie for SI Swimsuit when she posed in body paint. She called it a "long but exciting day" on set.

"I feel really lucky," Mellor said. "I think the pictures are going to come out great, so I'm excited to see what happens."

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Mellor's photoshoot from 2014.

Mellor also posed in different swimsuits for the 2014 issue of SI Swimsuit.

Mellor hasn't appeared in another issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit since 2014.

