Look: Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Nina Agdal

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK - JULY 07: Nina Agdal attends Hamptons Magazine dinner for Nina Agdal at Si Si Restaurant on July 07, 2022 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Hamptons Magazine ) Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

In 2012, Nina Agdal made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. One year later, she participated in the "Body Paint" series.

Agdal posed for the 2013 issue of SI Swimsuit in body paint. She got to work alongside Ariel Meredith for this photoshoot.

Agdal and Meredith took a trip to the Bahamas for this "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a video of Agdal on set in 2013 that can be seen here.

Overall, Agdal has appeared in six issues of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Agdal last appeared in the 2017 issue of SI Swimsuit. It's possible she returns for a future issue of the magazine.

You can view all of Agdal's body paint photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.