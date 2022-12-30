Look: Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Ronda Rousey

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

In 2015, UFC legend Ronda Rousey made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. She was honored to work with such an iconic brand.

"I didn't have a moment's hesitation," Rousey told SI Swimsuit. "I was so happy to have this opportunity because I don't believe there should be one cookie-cutter body type that everyone is aspiring to have."

The following year, Rousey returned for another photoshoot. This time around, she only wore body paint.

Rousey ended up being one of three cover models for the 2016 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Here are some photos from Rousey's 2016 shoot:

Rousey was photographed in Petit St. Vincent for the 2016 issue. That was her most recent photoshoot with SI Swimsuit.

You can view all of Rousey's body paint photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.