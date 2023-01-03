Look: Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Rose Bertram

Belgian model Rose Bertram arrives for the screening of the film "A Felesegem Tortenete" (The Story Of My Wife) at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on July 14, 2021. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images) VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

In 2015, Rose Bertram made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. She posed for the magazine in body paint.

Even though this experience was something new for Bertram, she enjoyed it from start to finish.

"The time that it takes to do it is totally worth it because it's amazing," Bertram said. "It was one of my best shoots, hands down."

Bertram's rookie photoshoot took place in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Bertram's photoshoot.

Bertram returned for the 2016 and 2017 issues of SI Swimsuit. Those photoshoots took place in Tahiti and Curacao, respectively.

Here are some of her other photos:

Perhaps we'll see Bertram return for a future issue of SI Swimsuit.

You can view all of Bertram's body paint photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.