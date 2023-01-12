Look: Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Shannan Click
Shannan Click made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2011. She had quite the experience to say the least.
Click participated in a "Body Paint" photoshoot for SI Swimsuit. It was something new and exciting for her.
"It's definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Click said. "They did an incredible job. The details that went into it were just beyond - I'm speechless."
The design team for SI Swimsuit gave Click a floral top. Unsurprisingly, it looked like a legitimate bathing suit.
Here's a video of Click on set for this photoshoot:
Click also posed for the 2011 issue in various swimsuits.
Check it out:
It's been a while since Click worked with SI Swimsuit, but maybe they'll reunite in the future.
You can view all of Shannan Click's body paint photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.