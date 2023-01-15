Look: Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Star Olympian

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Gold medalist Alexandra Raisman of the United States poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise final on Day 11 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at North Greenwich Arena on August 7, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some prominent athletes over the years.

Few, if any, have as empowering a story as Aly Raisman.

The United States Olympian dominated on the gymnastics mat, winning gold medals. She was also very outspoken off the mat, letting the world know of the problems within U.S. Gymnastics that need to change.

Raisman has been greatly praised for her work both on and off the floor. She's also been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Raisman's top photoshoots have trended on social media, as well.

Perhaps we'll see another top Olympian posing in the 2023 edition of the magazine.

It comes out later this year.