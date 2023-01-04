Look: Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Top Olympian

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 21: Bronze medallist Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates during the victory ceremony for the Ladies' Downhill on day 12 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Jeongseon Alpine Centre on February 21, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Former Olympic alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn has been featured in a few issues of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit since 2010.

In 2016, Vonn had the chance to pose for the iconic magazine in body paint. She was photographed in Petit St. Vincent.

Despite this being Vonn's first time working with body paint, she embraced this opportunity.

"I wasn't quite sure if I was comfortable at first with body paint," Vonn told SI Swimsuit. "But I figured it's pretty much the same as wearing a bathing suit anyway."

Here are some of the best shots from Vonn's photoshoot:

Vonn, a three-time Olympic medalist, announced her retirement in 2019. She finished her career as one of six women to win World Cup races in all five disciplines of alpine skiing.

You can view all of Vonn's body paint photos with SI Swimsuit here.