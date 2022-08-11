Look: Favorite Chrissy Teigen 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Earlier this summer, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands everywhere.

Something missing from this year's shoot was the "body paint" section. Over the past few years, models like Kate Upton and athletes like Lindsey Vonn have graced the SI Swimsuit edition in nothing but body paint.

One of the models to join the select few was Chrissy Teigen. She's one of the most iconic models to every work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and became one of the most popular to suit up fro the shoot.

Back in 2013 she posed in a body paint bikini.

Here's a behind the scenes look at the shoot.

Here's more about Teigen, via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit:

Chrissy Teigen joined SI Swimsuit upon a recommendation from friend and fellow SI Swimsuit model Brooklyn Decker. She won Rookie of the Year in 2010 and appeared on the 2014 cover alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge. Known for her quick wit and sense of humor, Chrissy has become one of Twitter's most popular personalities to follow. In 2016, she published a cookbook, Cravings, that became a New York Times bestseller. She’s married to musician John Legend and the couple have two children, Luna and Miles.

All of Teigen's body paint photos can be found here.