Look: Favorite Ciara Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Ciara attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic) Gotham/Getty Images

Nearly three months ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released, with four prominent women landing respective covers.

Among those on the cover was a very familiar face. Star singer and entertainer Ciara was among those featured on the cover this year.

Just a few week ago, the 36-year-old artist and model took to social media to react to landing the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

"Wow! My dream to be on the cover of @SI_SwimSuit came true! Proud to be on the cover of such an Iconic Magazine & to join the list of elite women that have come before me! Thanks to the SI team for choosing me to be your Cover Girl. Gonna be makin that thang JUMP today! It’s a 🎉" she wrote.

SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day raved about Ciara and explained why she was given one of the covers.

“The journey we’ve been on—to break out of the mold the world put us in—may sound familiar,” says Day. “It’s certainly familiar to the women we’ve chosen to be our cover models: Maye, Ciara, Yumi, Kim. So in this issue, we encourage readers to see these models as we see them: multifaceted, multitalented—and sexy while they’re at it.”

Ciara's full photoshoot can be seen on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.