Look: Favorite Cindy Kimberly Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Cindy Kimberly attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic) Gotham/Getty Images

Nearly three months ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released with a few notable rookies taking part.

Among them was Cindy Kimberly, a model who has amassed a significant following of over seven million people on Instagram.

Kimberly is part of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie class, which also includes Christen Harper, Georgina Burke, Duckie Thot, Kamie Crawford, Katie Austin, Olivia Ponton and 2022 cover model Maye Musk.

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

SI Swimsuit had more on Kimberly:

Cindy Kimberly was discovered in 2015 when Justin Bieber posted a photo of her to his Instagram account. After causing a stir on social media, the 23-year-old Amsterdam native has appeared in music videos, as part of runway shows and on magazine covers. But she is also a dancer and illustrator who will soon release music and host a podcast, plus she’s developing her own clothing brand. Kimberly is a 2022 rookie because of her diverse creative output and infinite potential.

Two months ago, Kimberly took to social media to share one of her favorite photos from the shoot.

For Cindy Kimberly's full shoot, click here.