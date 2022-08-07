Skip to main content
Look: Favorite Clarissa Bowers Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 14: Clarissa Bowers walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Miami Swim Week At W South Beach - Runway at WET poolside lounge at W South Beach on July 14, 2019 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Getty Images.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured plenty of incredible women over the years.

Clarissa Bowers joined the list of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models a couple of years back.

The prominent model was a part of the SI Swim Search campaign back in 2020.

Bowers posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2020.

Bowers revealed her message to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

"I try to wake up each day and make someone else's life better that day."

