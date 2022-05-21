Look: Favorite Danica Patrick Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 17: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 Aspen Dental Ford, speaks during a press conference announcing her retirement from full-time racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 17, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands earlier this week.

Over the years, several notable athletes have been featured in the issue, including Danica Patrick.

The longtime racing star turned business woman posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2008 and again in 2009.

It was a memorable experience for Patrick.

Patrick has been very open about her body in recent weeks. She revealed that she got breast implants in her early 30s and recently had them removed due to health issues.

"I wish I could of told this 32 year old girl that boobs won’t make you more perfect or have it all or be more feminine," she wrote on Instagram.

"These were my reasons and to me these narratives are the problem. Implants just feed into it. Culture feeds into it. Social media feeds into it. Filters feed into it. Unhealed trauma feeds into it."

Patrick is one of several notable athletes to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

More from the 2022 edition can be seen here.