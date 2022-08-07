Look: Favorite Erin Heatheron 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: Model Erin Heatherton attends the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Celebration at Brookfield Place on February 16, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage) Michael Stewart/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty notable photoshoots over the years, though one style stands above the rest.

Body paint.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has had several prominent models pose in nothing but body paint for some notable photoshoots.

Erin Heatherton joined the list several years back.

Heatherton is one of several notable models to pose in body paint for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

You can view Erin's full galleries with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.